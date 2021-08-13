Odisha man bites poisonous snake to death for revenge

Representative Image

A 45-year-old man in Odisha bit a snake after the serpent had bit him. The incident took place in a remote village in Odisha's Jaipur district.

As per a PTI report, the man, identified as Kishore Badra, a resident of Gambharipatia village was returning home from his paddy field on the night of August 11, when the snake bit him on his leg.

In a bid to avenge his pain, Badra took hold of the viper and bit it to death.

"Something bit on my leg while I was returning home on foot last night. I switched on my torch and found it to be a poisonous krait snake. In order to take revenge, I took the snake in my hands and bit it repeatedly, killing the viper on the spot," Badra said, as quoted by PTI.

After killing the snake, Badra carried the serpent to his village where he narrated the tale to his wife.

Soon, this became the talk of the village with Badra exhibiting the snake to his friends and others.

Some passerby also advised Badra to visit a nearby hospital, but he refused and instead went to a traditional healer on the same night.

Fortunately, the snake bite had little impact on Badra.

"Even though I bit the poisonous krait, I did not feel any difficulty. I went to a traditional healer residing near the village and was cured," he added.