Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik meets the Pope in Vatican City

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met Pope Francis in Vatican City and presented him with a traditional Patachitra painting on Wednesday. "It has been an absolute pleasure meeting His Holiness Pope Francis in Vatican City. Thanked him for the warm audience and wished him good health and a long life," Patnaik tweeted after the meeting.

Sharing photos from his meeting with the head of the Catholic church on social media, Naveen Patnaik said the Patachitra painting depicted the Tree of Life. An official statement issued by his office in Bhubaneswar said that the chief minister presented the Pope with the painting on behalf of the people of Odisha and sought his blessings during the meeting.

“The unique ancient traditional scroll painting is one of the finest representatives of Odisha’s craftsmanship and artistry,” wrote Naveen Patnaik on Twitter.

Patnaik was accompanied by his private secretary VK Pandian to the meeting on the third day of his trip to Italy. He is leading a high-level delegation to the country on the invitation of the World Food Program (WFP), during which he will share the transformative initiatives of Odisha in the field of food security and disaster management.

The delegation includes Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra, Secretary to chief minister (5T) V K Pandian, Principal Secretary Food and Civil Supplies V V Yadav, Principal Secretary Industries Hemant Sharma and Resident Commissioner in New Delhi Ravi Kant.

Patnaik will also visit Dubai and meet investors during this 11-day tour – his second foreign trip as chief minister of Odisha in the last 22 years. During the tour, Patnaik will meet the Odia diaspora from various parts of Europe, and discuss ways to engage it in promoting Odisha's art and culture and also be part of the state's transformational journey, the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)