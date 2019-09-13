Odd-Even scheme to return in Delhi in November, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as a part of 7-point plan to combat rising pollution levels during the Diwali season, has announced that the Odd-Even scheme will be reintroduced this year in the capital.

The much-talked-about scheme, that mandates vehicles having registration numbers ending with an odd number to run on odd dates of the month and even-numbered vehicles to run on even dates of the month, will run between November 4 to November 15, 2019.

Apart from the Odd-Even scheme, there are six other measures that the Delhi CM has announced to arrest the rising pollution levels in the capital.

Pollution levels rise to alarming levels around the Diwali season in winters when crop burning takes place in neighbouring states.

The chief minister announced his seven-point action plan includes distribution of masks, mechanised sweeping of roads, tree plantation, and special plans for 12 pollution hot spots in the city.

The Odd-Even scheme, which is a part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), is an emergency measure to combat severe air pollution. It was first implemented in phases in the year 2016 to contain particulate pollution in the national capital, after stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana worsened the already poor air quality of Delhi.

When it was introduced earlier it got into controversies over exemptions granted to various categories of vehicles.