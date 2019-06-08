App
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2019 08:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

Objectionable video of doctor and patient goes viral in Jammu and Kashmir

It went viral after some government officials, including four doctors, posted at the Rajouri District Hospital shared the video on social media.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image: Pixabay/E1N7E
Police registered a case on Friday after an objectionable video of a doctor and his patient from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district went viral on social media, officials said. The case was lodged after the woman in the video registered a complaint saying that the clip was forged and edited, which was aimed at outraging her modesty, Senior Superintendent of Police Yougal Manhas said.

She stated in the complaint that the video was filmed long back when she visited a doctor of Rajouri District Hospital for checkup, the officer said.

A special investigation team with Deputy Superintendent of Police (Operations) Rajouri, Pranav Mahajan, as its head has been constituted to probe the matter.

During initial investigation, it was ascertained that the video has been filmed inside the clinic of the doctor in Rajouri district, the officer said, adding that involvement of an insider in filming the video is suspected.

It went viral after some government officials, including four doctors, posted at the Rajouri District Hospital shared the video on social media, Manhas said.

The video has also been shared in some WhatsApp groups of Manjakote, Darhal and Rajouri.

Strong action will be taken against those who have shared the video, police said.
First Published on Jun 8, 2019 01:02 am

tags #Cyber Crime #viral

