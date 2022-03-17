Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar now 4 times richer than Paytm boss Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar, the wealthiest self-made woman billionaire in India.

Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar had become the wealthiest self-made woman billionaire in India after the firm’s bumper initial public offering (IPO) in November last year.

Now, she is the newest entrant in the research platform Hurun’s Global Rich List for 2022, which was released on Wednesday.

On Forbes’ real-time billionaires list, Falguni Nayar ranked 579. The list stated Nayar’s net worth to be $4.9 billion.

Nayar’s net worth is four times more than that of Paytm Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma. The Forbes list put Sharma’s net worth at $1.1 billion. Paytm has witnessed over 70 percent drop in share price in the last four months.

Nayar, a former investment banker, had founded online beauty shopping platform Nykaa in 2012.

The Nykaa phone application became hugely popular in the subsequent years. In November 2021, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Nykaa’s parent company, made a successful stock market debut.

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures had listed with a massive premium of over 79 percent against an issue price of Rs 1,125 on November 10.

Nykaa, the first woman-led unicorn in India to go public, offers a diverse portfolio of beauty and personal products. It has also ventured into clothing with Nykaa Fashion.

The brand has thousands of influencers associated with it. Nykaa’s strong digital, content and influencer-marketing strategy help it stand out on social media platforms.

India’s beauty and personal care market has been expected to nearly double in size between 2020 and 2025, reaching nearly Rs 2 trillion in value.