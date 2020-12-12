Nutcracker ballet class, baking workshops — some virtual events to get Christmassy at home

This time of the year, the elves get busy packing gifts, the reindeers get into shape and Santa Claus polishes the sleigh, trims his white beard, irons his red outfit for the Christmas ride throughout the world. Well, Santa might have to change his plans this year. But you do not have to sulk at home about a glum Christmas.

Several virtual Christmas events are being held. All you need is a laptop/smartphone and festive cheer to get Christmassy at home.

Here’s a list of few interesting virtual events.

Nutcracker Ballet Class: This 45-minute ballet class will be a whirlwind through the story for your little sugarplum fairy.

Date: December 12. Fee: $10

Watercolour techniques making Christmas cards: Learn inspiring watercolour techniques while having fun creating beautiful Christmas cards for family and friends.

Date: December 12. Fee: Free

Christmas Log Cake: Offered on Zoom, this teaches you how to make your own chocolate Buche. In this workshop, you’ll learn how to: make a genoise cake and how to roll it, make a chocolate ganache and how to put the 2 together and finish it with simple décor tips.

Date: December 13. Fee: Free

Christmas Baking: Make an indulgent chocolate tiffin with white chocolate decorations with experts of Waitrose & Partners Cookery School. Learn to make white chocolate Christmas trees to decorate your tiffin squares.

Date: Pick your date from the calendar. Fee: Free

Plant-based, gluten-free, oil-free Christmas Dinner? Have you decided to eat plant-based this year food for Christmas? Learn to make plant-based, gluten-free, oil-free Christmas Dinner: 3 incredible main courses, delicious desserts and a few sides and surprises.

Date: December 14. Fee: $47

Christmas Wreath Making: In this free craft event on Zoom, the instructor will guide you through the steps to make your own mini fabric Christmas wreath. Keep Christmassy fabric, beads, yarn, scissors and needle/thread handy.

Date: December 15. Fee: Free

Women sharing Christmas Traditions: Brought by the Migrants4Migrants, this free events offers an opportunity to meet other women and explore how they celebrate Christmas time. Four speakers will talk about Irish, Spanish , South African and Lithuanian traditions.

Date: December 15. Fee: Free

Sustainable Christmas Workshop: Learn sustainable Christmas tips and ideas from the City of London Recycling Team. This workshop includes making beautiful up-cycled Christmas baubles from paper and card, crafting plastic-free Christmas crackers and introduction to Furoshiki, a Japanese method to wrap presents in fabric.

Date: December 17. Fee: Free

Online Christmas Party: Boogie Wonderland by Silent Adventures brings the party to you. A Christmas party hour with music, dancing, singing and games which is suitable for all ages and all abilities.

Date: December 19. Fee: Free to AdoptionUK members and for a small charge to non-AUK members.

Holiday Zoom Dance Party with Shelby Bain: Wear holiday wardrobe and learn dance combo with Shelby Bain. Date: December 20. Fee: $15.

Virtual Santa Meet & Greet on Christmas Eve:

This is New York’s famous Santa Claus that you can meet online. Open Gifts with Santa, sing along and more.

Date: December 25. Fee: $50. Email questions and full wish lists to: mailbag@santanyc.com. Additional times available almost up to and after Christmas for $25/5 minutes.

A Christmas Carol: An adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol that has been inspiring the world for over 175 years. Narrated by Liam Scott and performed live by Ginificent team in a festive study.

Date: December 25. Fee: 5.96 British pound

Samuel Pepys Christmas Morning 1660 (Zoom tour): Head back to 1660 with Ed Glinert, author of Penguin’s London Compendium, for this festive Zoom around Samuel Pepys, the great diarist’s London haunts - from Downing Street to the Tower of London.

Date: December 25. Fee: Free

Out Of The Box Christmas: Organised by HopeKids by Hope Singapore, it is a Christmas drama/video for kids aged 12 years old and below. The Christmas performance is in two hours, but the costumes received are wrong. Will Christmas be ruined?

Discover how the crew thinks out-of-the-box to save Christmas in this wacky drama.

Date: Multiple dates. Fee: Free

How to Be Alone, But Not Lonely: This is for those who cannot be with family and loved ones during the festive season. A live online 60-minute event for tools on how to cope with feelings of loneliness and get better at being alone, not lonely.

Zoom: Webinar ID: 832 9192 1443; Password: 171009

Date: December 26. Fee: Free

Good to know

For event details/timings and to choose from hundreds of listed events, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com