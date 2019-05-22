Nuclear waste may leak into Pacific Ocean; US ‘coffin’ develops cracks

For years, the United States has been dumping all the radioactive waste it generates under a concrete dome called the nuclear “coffin”. The dome located in the Marshall Islands has now developed cracks, and it is believed that nuclear waste may be leaking into the Pacific Ocean from it.

Commenting on the issue last week, António Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations, said that the radioactive waste had been kept in a Cold War-era concrete structure, dubbing it “a kind of coffin” located on Runit Island.

According to a CBS News report, the dome was built to dump all the waste generated from carrying out 67 atomic bomb tests in the area between 1946 and 1958.

Back in the days, France and the US conducted innumerable nuclear tests in the area, including that of the 1954 “Castle Bravo” hydrogen bomb, which is touted to be one of the most powerful tests ever carried out by the US.

Guterres said he had spoken to Hilda Heine, the president of the Marshall Islands, and she was very concerned about the possibilities of the radioactive waste contained in the dome leaking into the water body.

The concerns arise as the 18-inch-thick concrete dome that caps the crater, where the radioactive materials were placed, has developed cracks.

Commenting further on it, the UN chief exhorted that it requires attention and that a lot needed to be done in relation to the explosions that had taken place in French Polynesia and the Marshall Islands.

He further pointed out the health hazards it could pose and the adverse impact it could have on various communities. Ways to compensate and find out methods to minimise the effects need to be devised, he added.

A 2017 report by ABC News highlights that, during storms, the sea anyway washes over the dome.

Columbia University’s Michael Gerrard claimed that the US government had even acknowledged that a major storm could break the dome, letting all the harmful radiation disperse.