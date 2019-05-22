App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nuclear waste may leak into Pacific Ocean; US ‘coffin’ develops cracks

The President of the Marshall Islands is very concThe ‘coffin’ was built to dump all the waste generated from carrying out 67 atomic bomb tests in the area between 1946 and 1958.erned about the possibilities of radioactive waste contained in the dome leaking into the Pacific Ocean

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image: Pixabay
Representative image: Pixabay
Whatsapp

For years, the United States has been dumping all the radioactive waste it generates under a concrete dome called the nuclear “coffin”. The dome located in the Marshall Islands has now developed cracks, and it is believed that nuclear waste may be leaking into the Pacific Ocean from it.

Commenting on the issue last week, António Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations, said that the radioactive waste had been kept in a Cold War-era concrete structure, dubbing it “a kind of coffin” located on Runit Island.

According to a CBS News report, the dome was built to dump all the waste generated from carrying out 67 atomic bomb tests in the area between 1946 and 1958.

Back in the days, France and the US conducted innumerable nuclear tests in the area, including that of the 1954 “Castle Bravo” hydrogen bomb, which is touted to be one of the most powerful tests ever carried out by the US.

related news

Guterres said he had spoken to Hilda Heine, the president of the Marshall Islands, and she was very concerned about the possibilities of the radioactive waste contained in the dome leaking into the water body.

The concerns arise as the 18-inch-thick concrete dome that caps the crater, where the radioactive materials were placed, has developed cracks.

Commenting further on it, the UN chief exhorted that it requires attention and that a lot needed to be done in relation to the explosions that had taken place in French Polynesia and the Marshall Islands.

He further pointed out the health hazards it could pose and the adverse impact it could have on various communities. Ways to compensate and find out methods to minimise the effects need to be devised, he added.

A 2017 report by ABC News  highlights that, during storms, the sea anyway washes over the dome.

Columbia University’s Michael Gerrard claimed that the US government had even acknowledged that a major storm could break the dome, letting all the harmful radiation disperse.

 

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 22, 2019 11:03 am

tags #nuclear test #nuclear waste

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Exclusive! Aamir Khan cut his China trip short for Kiran Rao's mom's 7 ...

Kartik Aaryan wants Jacqueline Fernandez to date THIS kind of a man

Bharat Turpeya song review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Catholic we ...

Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath gearing up to welcome their first ...

Aladdin film review: Will Smith's film is full of fun, excitement and ...

Taimur Ali Khan banned from eating at birthday parties, reveals mommy ...

Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes 2019 is the boyfriend we deserve but can n ...

Arjun Rampal planning to host a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella D ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

Man Thrashed With Broken Furniture by Criminal's Supporters Inside Guj ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Rashid, Tahir, Chahal and Other Spinners Who Can ...

Rupee Edges 6 Paise Higher Against USD Ahead of Election Outcome

Home Ministry Asks States & UTs to Remain Alert Ahead of Vote Counting ...

IIMC Admit Card 2019 For Entrance Examination Released at iimc.nic.in. ...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP, SP Vying for Nishad

Sri Lanka Further Extends Emergency a Month after Easter Sunday Suicid ...

British Open: Joshna Chinappa Enters Pre-Quarterfinals

HOS Result 2019: HBSE Declares Haryana Open School Class 10th, 12th R ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 140 points higher, Nifty below 11,750 ahead ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Exit poll results show second term for Modi: Top stock picks by Jeffer ...

Gold hovers near two-week low on strong dollar ahead of Federal Reserv ...

'Priyanka has a nose for detail, and Rahul is great with strategy': A ...

Kashmir clerics, taken briefly into custody by cops over 'anti-India' ...

Amid US-China trade war, three major Chinese airlines seek 737 MAX pay ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

Amid liquidity woes, DHFL curbs premature withdrawals, stops accepting ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Honor 20 Pro First Impressions: A camera-focussed all-rounder that cou ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.