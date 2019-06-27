Nubia Red Magic 3 with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855 SoC goes on sale in India

Indian mobile gamers are about to get a leg-up on the competition with Nubia Red Magic 3. The Red Magic 3 smartphone is available on Flipkart starting from Rs 35,999. Despite its gaming smartphone tag, the Nubia Red Magic 3 seems like a pretty solid overall handset.

The Red Magic 3 has all the hardware components of a flagship smartphone with the one exception being price.

In terms of performance, the Nubia Red Magic 3 is no slouch, packed with a Snapdragon 855 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM. At Rs 35,999, the Nubia’s latest gaming handset is quite the bargain buy. The device should easily be able to tackle any task you throw at it, and the power efficiency of the 7nm chipset combined with the massive 5,000 mAh battery will easily help you get through the day.

The Red Magic 3 also gets a 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED display for an immersive gaming experience. Like the OnePlus 7 Pro, the Red Magic 3 also features a 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring an ultra-smooth touch experience. While several games aren’t compatible with the 90Hz refresh rate that could easily change in the future as several smartphone manufacturers continue to opt for higher refresh rate screens. The Nubia Red Magic 3 also brings cooling to the forefront with improved liquid cooling technology and a moving fan inside the phone.

Game Space 2.0 – Fine-tune performance settings, monitor temperature, block notifications, record in-game videos, and more with Game Space 2.0.

– Fine-tune performance settings, monitor temperature, block notifications, record in-game videos, and more with Game Space 2.0. Built-in Capacitive Shoulder Triggers – To replace on-screen buttons for more precise control.

– To replace on-screen buttons for more precise control. Gaming Port – Lets you connect the Red Magic 3 to a PC.

– Lets you connect the Red Magic 3 to a PC. 4D Intelligent Vibration – Haptic feedback is automatically integrated into any game and accurately mimics gunfire, explosions, etc. with an enhanced vibration engine.

There’s almost no doubt that the Nubia Red Magic 3 is built for gaming, but the phone also features a few firsts. The Red Magic 3 is the first smartphone capable of recording 8K video and a Hyper Slow-Motion video at 1920 FPS. The phone also has an RGB light strip on the back. The Red Magic is currently available on Flipkart in Red and Black colours.