Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone with 8K video recording and 90Hz OLED to launch in India at Rs 36,999

India is set to see yet another gaming smartphone, this time in the form of the Nubia Red Magic 3. ZTE’s sub-brand, Nubia, officially partnered with Indian e-commerce giant, Flipkart to launch the Red Magic 3.

A dedicated page for the gaming handset recently appeared on the Indian e-commerce site confirming that the phone will reach Indian on June 17.

Nubia’s gaming handset is set to join the ranks of the ROG Phone from Asus and Black Shark 2 from Xiaomi. Smartphone manufacturers are looking to cash in on the country’s growing mobile gaming market.

This is not the first Red Magic gaming smartphone launched in India. Nubia also launched the first Red Magic phone in India. However, the phone was launched really late as compared to the global release, by which time the Snapdragon 835 chipset seemed pretty dated.

This time Nubia seemed to have gotten it right, releasing the Red Magic 3 less than a month after Xiaomi launched the Black Shark 2 and before Vivo brings its iQOO gaming smartphone to the country.

Although Nubia hasn't mentioned anything about pricing, a recent report by 91Mobiles suggests that the Nubia Red Magic 3 (8GB variant) will cost around Rs 36,999.

The Nubia Red Magic 3 looks pretty impressive on paper. It is equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Red Magic 3 packs a 5000 mAh battery with 27W PD fast charging support, which offers an hour of gameplay after a 10-minute charge.

The Nubia Red Magic 3 also sports an FHD+ 6.65-inch Super AMOLED display with a 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The screen can also scale the refresh rate up to 90Hz and supports DC dimming. The Red Magic 3 also features a Sony IMX586 48-megapixel sensor at the back and 16-megapixel shooter on the front. The phone is capable of shooting 8K video and 1920 fps Super Slo-mo recording.