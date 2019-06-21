Nubia is planning on launching the Red Magic 4 gaming smartphone in India this year

The success of PUBG Mobile in India is one of the primary reasons behind the country’s growing mobile gaming market. Gaming smartphone manufacturers see India's potential as a bastion for mobile gaming. Brands like Asus, Xiaomi and Nubia have already launched gaming handsets in India with Vivo to follow suit.

Nubia was the latest to bring a gaming smartphone to India. The Red Magic 3 recently debuted in the country with powerful performance and impressive features to match. The Nubia Red Magic 3 launched in India starting at Rs 35,999. But Nubia isn’t about to stop with the Red Magic 3 and will reportedly introduce another iteration of the Red Magic (Possibly the Red Magic 4) before 2020.

In a report by IANS, Pan Forrest, Vice President, E-Commerce Business, Nubia India said; “We are aiming to grab the top slot in the gaming smartphone market in India which is poised to grow. The gaming industry is expanding, and gaming enthusiasts are more aware.”

Indian mobile gamers tend to spend several hours a week playing games online. According to a report by Limelight Networks, a US-based cloud service provider, 23.4% of players admitted to playing over seven hours a week and 11.4% spent more than 12 hours each week on gaming. The numbers don’t lie, and the popularity of gaming in the country seems to be at an all-time high.

The Nubia Red Magic 4 will be aimed at the country’s growing mobile gaming audience, primarily focusing on giving enthusiast gamers high-performance, value-for-money devices.