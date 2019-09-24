Nubia confirms Z20 dual-screen smartphone coming to global markets on 14th October

Nubia recently confirmed the global launch date of its premium Z20 smartphone. The phone was only recently unveiled in Chinese markets, and will its global debut on the 14th of October. The Nubia Z20 joins a tiny list of smartphones with two displays. And, despite its elegant appearance, the Z20 is an absolute beast.

Under the hood, the dual-screen phone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus mobile platform. The phone will be available with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Z20 will only offer a 128GB storage variant in international markets.

The Nubia Z20 also gets a 4,000 mAh battery with 27W wired fast-charging support, and It runs Android Pie-based Nubia UI 7 out of the box. The Z20 features a horizontally aligned triple rear camera setup that includes a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and OIS, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. The telephoto camera offers 30x digital zoom, supports 8K video recording and can capture videos in slow-motion at 1,920 fps.

Nubia’s flagship smartphone also arrives with two AMOLED displays. The 6.42-inch FHD+ panel on the front acts as the primary display, while a 5.1-inch HD+ screen is integrated into the back of the device. The front of the phone is all-display with no notch or thick bezels.

Since the device has two screens, the three cameras on the back can be used for selfies or anything else you’d do with the front camera. This means you’ll be able to use a 48MP primary shooter, an ultra-wide and telephoto camera for all your camera requirements.