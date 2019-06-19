Nubia confirms launch of a 5G smartphone in India in 2020

Nubia is set to announce its Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone in India for Rs 35,999. The Red Magic 3 offers flagship performance at a higher mid-range price point. And, while the Red Magic 3 has packed a boatload of impressive specs to justify its price tag, Nubia is set to release another smartphone in 2020.

According to recent reports, Nubia’s handset slated to launch in 2020 will be 5G-enabled. The report also claims Nubia executives believe the company has a head-start in 5G hardware and is ready to launch a 5G-enabled device in markets that support the connectivity.

Marketing Director at Nubia India, Dheeraj Kukreja, said; “In China, we are the first one when it comes to mobile hardware to enter the 5G era. It is the first 5G phone in China, and we are supporting three operators in the country. Now, (for India) it will depend on the Indian service providers and how soon can they launch it.”

India currently doesn’t have the infrastructure in place to support a 5G smartphone, but that could change in 2020, considering trials for the technology will begin as early as October this year.

Speaking on the release of a new 5G smartphone, Pan Forrest, VP at Nubia India, said; “The first Nubia 5G phone will be Red Magic, to launch in China in 2020. It will also come to India at around the same time.”

While it remains to be seen when India is ready to introduce a 5G network, the nation’s telecom authority won’t want to be late to the 5G party, considering it is slated to become a multi-billion-dollar market.