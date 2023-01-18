NTR death anniversary: Jr NTR, Kalyan Ram and others pay tributes to legendary actor

Jr NTR visited the NTR Ghat in Hyderabad on Wednesday morning to mark the 27th death anniversary of his grandfather, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. He was accompanied by Kalyan Ram, who also paid a floral tribute to his grandfather at the NTR Ghat, local media reported.

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, or NTR, is counted among the biggest stars of the South film industry. Also known as Anna to crores of Telugu people, NTR starred in more than 300 films over the course of a remarkable career spanning three decades.

Besides ruling the Telugu film industry for years, NTR was also a formidable politician who founded the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1982. He served as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for three terms, with his party emerging as the only competitor to Congress in the state.

NTR died of a heart attack on January 18, 1996. On his 27th death anniversary, his grandsons Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram were among the thousands of people who remembered the legendary actor.

Jr NTR had also shared a photo of his grandfather last year on January 18.



Fans of NTR remembered his iconic roles on his death anniversary today as they paid their tributes to the National Award-winning actor.



NT Rama Rao was awarded the Padma Shri in 1968 for his contribution to Indian cinema. He is remembered as a popular leader of the masses who introduced the mid-day meal programme in schools.