NSA slapped on Dr Kafeel Khan for 'promoting communal hatred'

The National Security Act has been slapped on Dr Kafeel Khan over allegations of delivering an inflammatory speech at a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act held in Aligarh Muslim University. A case was lodged against him, and he was arrested from Mumbai on January 29.

Accused of promoting hatred between religious communities, he was brought to Aligarh first and shifted to Mathura jail swiftly. Police said the step had been taken to prevent further stir amid ongoing protests against the citizenship law. Dr Khan’s presence could worsen the situation, they believe.

Dr Khan was granted bail in the case on February 10 after paying a bond worth Rs 60,000. But, he continues to be lodged in Mathura jail because of the fresh charges.

According to a News18 report, the chief judicial magistrate sent a messenger to the prison authorities on February 13, urging them to expedite Dr Khan’s release.

Speaking to the media, his brother Adeel Khan said that they learnt on the morning of February 14 that NSA had been slapped on Dr Khan. He added: “He will not be coming out of jail any time soon; this is just unacceptable. He is being targeted at the behest of the Uttar Pradesh government.”