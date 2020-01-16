NPR 2020 | Aadhaar, passport holders must share details: Home Ministry

Sharing details of Aadhaar card, passport, PAN card, and driver's license would become mandatory for those who possess them to update the National Population Register (NPR), the Home Ministry clarified on January 15.

The NPR, which will serve as a database of every Indian resident, will include all necessary details such as age and phone number for the perusal of the Centre.

The clarification comes as there is confusion surrounding the words “optional” and “voluntary”, which actually means that only those who have a passport or driving license issued to them would have to produce these, reported The Times of India.

The confusion arose after Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on December 24 that sharing Aadhaar data would be optional. On the other hand, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar stated that updating the NPR would involve self-declaration and self-certification. He was talking about the government’s plan to let citizens self-upload details the necessary details on the census portal.

As per a senior government official, those who do not possess the above-mentioned documents would not be forced to produce them as “proof”. However, for people who do have them, it will be mandatory to share the details with the government. Moreover, only those holding an Indian passport will be asked to give out their passport details.

The NPR was last updated in 2015 through a door-to-door survey. This time it will be done alongside the data collection for Census 2021, some time in the middle of 2020.