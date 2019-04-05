App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 10:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Now you can make Google Assistant talk like a John Legend

Google Assistant has launched a celebrity voice cameo with Grammy award winner John Legend.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Last year at the Google I/O, Google announced that it would collaborate with six celebrities and use their voice for Google Assistant. The search engine giant is soon launching the first of its sex voices as per a report by The Verge.

Google Assistant has launched a celebrity voice cameo with Grammy award winner John Legend. The report states that Legend has voiced his answers for a limited set of questions and commands like ‘What’s the weather’, or ‘Sing Happy Birthday’.

Legend’s voice is limited to the US market right now on any device that has Google Assistant. Users can enable the celebrity voice by saying “Talk like a Legend”, or go in the settings of the Google Assistant app. Currently, Google Assistant would talk like Legend when asked:

  • "Sing me a song."

  • "Are you John Legend?”

  • “Serenade me.”

  • "Do you know Chrissy Teigen?"

  • "How are you?”

  • "Why is the sky blue?”

  • "How far away is the moon?"

  • "Compliment me.”

  • "What's your best pickup line?”

  • "Do I need an umbrella today?"

  • "What are jazz hands?"

  • "How do you cook bacon in the oven?"

  • "Sing Happy Birthday."

  • "Tell me a joke."

  • "What's your favourite song?"

  • "Who's your celebrity crush?"

  • "What's the weather?”

  • "What's the temperature outside?"

  • "Is there an atmosphere on the moon?"

  • "Is Venus the same size as the Earth?”
    The company is working on to bringing more celebrities to give their voice for Google Assistant and release them in more regions. 

Google in its preview had stated that the company would use a speech synthesis model called WaveNet. The technology works on DeepMind Artificial Intelligence which samples human speech and models audio waveforms from it, creating more human-like realistic voices. “WaveNet allowed us to shorten the studio time, and the model can actually capture the richness of his voice,” said Google CEO Sundar Pichai at Google I/O 2018.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 10:24 am

tags #Google #Google Assistant #John Legend

