you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Now you can get a Lava Z62 by exchanging your old TV - here's how

The smartphone is a successor of the Z61 launched last year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Indian smartphone manufacturer Lava has launched a new smartphone in India called Lava Z62. 

The smartphone is a successor of the Z61 launched last year. To boost its sales, Lava has launched a ‘Throw your TV away’ offer under which customers can exchange their old TV for a Lava Z62.

The Lava Z62 features a 6-inch Full View IPS display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Unlike the current trend, the screen on Z62 comes with a very thick top and chin bezel. At heart, there is a 2.0 GHz MediaTek Quad Core chipset with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. Memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD.

Optics include a single 8MP rear camera with LED flash. The camera unit supports six level AI portraits and Pro mode. For selfies, there is a 5MP sensor that also supports face unlock. The phone comes packed with a 3,380 mAh battery.

To avail the ‘Throw your TV away’ offer, customers need to register on Lava’s official website. Under the offer, customers can get a chance to replace their old TVs in exchange for a Lava Z62. The registration starts on June 18 at 10.00 am and would continue till stocks last. Winners for the exchange would be selected on a first-come-first-serve basis.

First Published on Jun 17, 2019 05:54 pm

tags #gadgets #Lava #smartphones #Technology

