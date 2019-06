Now you can get a Lava Z62 by exchanging your old TV - here's how

Indian smartphone manufacturer Lava has launched a new smartphone in India called Lava Z62.

The smartphone is a successor of the Z61 launched last year. To boost its sales, Lava has launched a ‘Throw your TV away’ offer under which customers can exchange their old TV for a Lava Z62.

The Lava Z62 features a 6-inch Full View IPS display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Unlike the current trend, the screen on Z62 comes with a very thick top and chin bezel. At heart, there is a 2.0 GHz MediaTek Quad Core chipset with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. Memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD.

Optics include a single 8MP rear camera with LED flash. The camera unit supports six level AI portraits and Pro mode. For selfies, there is a 5MP sensor that also supports face unlock. The phone comes packed with a 3,380 mAh battery.

To avail the ‘Throw your TV away’ offer, customers need to register on Lava’s official website . Under the offer, customers can get a chance to replace their old TVs in exchange for a Lava Z62. The registration starts on June 18 at 10.00 am and would continue till stocks last. Winners for the exchange would be selected on a first-come-first-serve basis. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.