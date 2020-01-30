App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 04:25 PM IST

Now you can apply for Aadhaar without an ID card

The UIDAI has come out with the latest update stating that you can now apply for Aadhar Card without an ID Card.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Regarded as one of the most crucial documents for ID and address proof in India, the Aadhaar Card is a must for all citizens. The Government of India encourages all Indians to apply for Aadhaar. Applicants need to visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra, fill a form and submit photocopies of essential ID and address proof documents. But what can you do if you don’t have any ID and address proof documents to apply for Aadhaar? Well, now the government has made it easy for you to apply for Aadhaar even if you don’t have an ID proof document. Here’s what you need to know.

The UIDAI Circular 

In late December 2109, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which is the regulatory body of Aadhaar, issued a circular stating that individuals without any valid documents can apply for Aadhaar. As per the circular, the UIDAI addresses the fact that Indian citizens without valid documents are indeed facing problems owing to the unavailability of a standard format to get certificates from different functionaries. The functionaries mentioned in the circular include MPs, MLAs, Gazetted Officers, tehsildars, heads of educational institutes, councillors, head of village Panchayat, head of orphanages, etc. As such, the UIDAI has decided to introduce a Standard certificate, aptly named the certificate of Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Certificate in Schedule II of Regulation 10(2) for Aadhaar enrolment and Update Annexure I & II enclosed. Applicants without valid documents can obtain this form from their nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra and apply for Aadhaar. The certificate comes with a validity of 3 months from the issue date.

Conditions Apply

While it is possible to apply for Aadhaar in the absence of valid documents, you need to fulfil one requirement laid down by the UIDAI – you need to apply for the Aadhaar Card through an introducer. Individuals identified and notified by either the regional office of UIDAI or the registrar may serve as introducers and certifiers. The primary task of the introducer/certifier includes introducing the applicant to UIDAI. The following members can serve as certifiers

  • Gazetted Officers – Group A

  • Gazetted Officers – Group B 

  • Heads of a Village Panchayats 

  • Tehsildars

  • MPs, MLAs, MLCs or Municipal Councillors 

  • Heads of Educational Institutions

  • Superintendents, Matrons, Wardens, or Heads of Institutions serving as shelter homes or orphanages


The Aadhaar enrolment procedure for applicants without valid documents

The process to enrol for Aadhaar in the absence of documents is the same as the regular enrolment procedure wherein you need to visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra, fill the application form and submit the necessary ID and address proof documents. The basic difference is that applicants who don’t have the required ID and address proof documents need to attach an additional document – the certificate featuring the introducer’s signature. The steps to apply for Aadhaar are as under:

  1. Visit your nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra/Aadhaar Enrolment Centre

  2. Obtain the Aadhaar Enrolment certificate and fill it

  3. Visit any of the above-mentioned individuals/entities serving as introducers. Get them to write their name, designation, contact number and address and signature in the enrolment certificate.

  4. Revisit the Aadhaar Seva Kendra and submit the application form along with the enrolment certificate

  5. Complete the biometrics formality, i.e. provide your photograph, fingerprints and iris scan

Upon completing the Aadhaar application procedure, you will be provided with an acknowledgement slip featuring your Aadhaar Enrolment number. You can easily track your Aadhaar Application status by calling the toll-free number mentioned on the acknowledgement slip. Your Aadhaar Card will be delivered via Indian Postal Services within 90 days since the date of enrolment.

First Published on Jan 30, 2020 04:25 pm

