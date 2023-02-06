How to order food on trains via WhatsApp in Railways’ new AI-powered service

In a move to enhance the travel experience of its passengers, Indian Railways has announced the launch of a new service that allows passengers to order food via WhatsApp. The new facility is part of IRCTC's e-catering services, which provide fresh and hygienic food options to rail passengers.

Passengers can now simply send a message to the designated WhatsApp number +91-8750001323 to place an order for their meal. This interactive platform offers a two-way communication channel for customers to ask questions, resolve queries and place orders with ease. The service is powered by an AI chatbot that is available to handle all e-catering requests.

The passengers can use the self-service food delivery platform to place food orders and get their deliveries straight to their seats with real-time order tracking, feedback and support with just their PNR number, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) said.

The railways said that over 50,000 meals are being served in a day to the customers through IRCTC’s e-catering services.

Moneycontrol News