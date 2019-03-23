Now dine beneath the Norwegian sea: Europe's first underwater restaurant opens in Norway

The overall demeanour of the restaurant is light and airy, with the custom oak furniture warming up the place maintaining the balance between the exterior sea bed and the interior. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Europe’s first underwater restaurant ‘Under’, is a progression of boundaries, constricting the flavours of land and the waters together in an elated style. Unlike other restaurants located inside of aquariums, Under provides the real life thrill of being up with nature so close, releasing a native aesthetic ethos. (Image: Reuters) 2/8 Dining becomes exquisite and adventurous as Norway makes Europe’s first underwater restaurant ‘Under’ public. Designed like a concrete tube submerged in the North Sea, this masterpiece has been brought to life by a Norwegian architectural firm Snoehetta. (Image: Reuters) 3/8 Made public on March 20, the restaurant is already booked with 7000 diners, waiting to relish the dandy cuisine and the sauna like experience walled by a gigantic transparent window to the ocean. Located at the southernmost point of the Norwegian coastline, this magnificent creation is situated directly on the sea bed, with more than 16 feet beneath the water’s surface. (Image: Reuters) 4/8 Under means “wonder” in Norwegian, and this superstructure, has taken dining to a whole new level, with a natural co existing progression, between the land, water, sea beds and the sea. The panoramic glass window radiates natural light, filtered with the greenish water colour exhibiting a real marine life tableau. (Image: Reuters) 5/8 Structured to withstand the North Atlantic icy winds with an oak clad interior, this raw concrete building has three levels surrounded by warm wood tones that exuberate a cool blue grey ambience. Under provides it's diners naked flavours of the wild sea and creates an atmosphere of co-habitation, serving sustainable sea food. (Image: Reuters) 6/8 Snoehetta’s gradient lighting and the deep sea colours popping through the tall window makes Under’s champagne room a delightful intersection between the guests and the wild sea. The overall demeanour of the restaurant is light and airy, with the custom oak furniture warming up the place, maintaining the balance between the exterior sea bed and the interior structure. (Image: Reuters) 7/8 Under serves dinner to 35- 40 guests per night, with the kitchen helmed by Danish chef Nicolai Ellitsgaard. Authentic sea cuisine cast with raw flavours, this place ushers it's guests with a magnificent dining experience, beyond their comfort zone. A full 18-course meal, based on local ingredients and seafood, can cost up to €380 per person. (Image: Reuters) 8/8 Beyond serving a sumptuous menu, Under’s facade installed with cameras and tools on the inside and outside, will aid in the study of marine biology, according to its designer firm Snoehetta. Researchers plan on documenting this abundance of biodiversity, and develop new ways for maintaining the balance in sea ecosystem. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Mar 23, 2019 04:36 pm