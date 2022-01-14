Novak Djokovic could face deportation as visa cancelled for the second time ahead of Australian Open

Following the annulment of this visa, Novak Djokovic could face possible deportation from Australia, ending his chances to win the 21st major title at the upcoming Australian Open tournament.

The Australian government has cancelled Novak Djokovic's visa for the second time “on health and good order grounds". Immigration Minister Alex Hawke cancelled the visa stating that the unvaccinated tennis player could pose a risk to the community.

The visa was cancelled days after a court quashed an earlier revocation and released him from immigration detention.

Following the annulment of the visa, Djokovic could face deportation from Australia, ending his chances to win the 21st major title at the upcoming Australian Open tournament.

The 34-year-old player had recently admitted to a mistake in his declaration of travel history to the Australian authorities. Djokovic’s entry form to Australia said that he did not travel in the two weeks before landing in the country on January 6. However, some reports indicated that he had been in Serbia and then Spain before his trip to Australia.

The world number one tennis player, in his statement, said that his agent accidentally ticked the wrong box about his travel history. He added that in challenging times of the pandemic, mistakes can occur.