MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Novak Djokovic could face deportation as visa cancelled for the second time ahead of Australian Open

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke cancelled the visa stating that the unvaccinated tennis player could pose a risk to the community.

Moneycontrol News
January 14, 2022 / 01:28 PM IST
Following the annulment of this visa, Novak Djokovic could face possible deportation from Australia, ending his chances to win the 21st major title at the upcoming Australian Open tournament.

Following the annulment of this visa, Novak Djokovic could face possible deportation from Australia, ending his chances to win the 21st major title at the upcoming Australian Open tournament.

The Australian government has cancelled Novak Djokovic's visa for the second time “on health and good order grounds". Immigration Minister Alex Hawke cancelled the visa stating that the unvaccinated tennis player could pose a risk to the community.

The visa was cancelled days after a court quashed an earlier revocation and released him from immigration detention.  

Following the annulment of the visa, Djokovic could face deportation from Australia, ending his chances to win the 21st major title at the upcoming Australian Open tournament. 

The 34-year-old player had recently admitted to a mistake in his declaration of travel history to the Australian authorities. Djokovic’s entry form to Australia said that he did not travel in the two weeks before landing in the country on January 6. However, some reports indicated that he had been in Serbia and then Spain before his trip to Australia. 

The world number one tennis player, in his statement, said that his agent accidentally ticked the wrong box about his travel history. He added that in challenging times of the pandemic, mistakes can occur.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Australian Open #Coronavirus pandemic #Covid-19 #Novak Djokovic #Sports #Tennis
first published: Jan 14, 2022 01:28 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.