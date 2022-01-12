Caught on camera, TV anchors’ expletive-filled conversation about Novak Djokovic

A video of Australian news anchors Rebecca Maddern and Mike Amor dissing Novak Djokovic has gone viral on social media. (Image posted on Instagram by Rebecca Maddern)

Two Australian TV anchors were caught badmouthing tennis star Novak Djokovic on camera amid the controversy surrounding his trip to the country ahead of the Australian Open, which begins on January 17.

Djokovic has admitted to furnishing incorrect information about his travel history on his entry form to Australia. He had been involved in a court battle with the Australian authorities, who had him detained after his arrival in Melbourne on January 6 and cancelled his visa for not providing sufficient evidence to establish that he was exempted from getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Djokovic got relief from an Australian court on Monday. The court ordered the end of his detention and overturned the cancellation of his visa.

On Tuesday, two anchors of Melbourne's 7NEWS were doing a segment on the controversy. The show cut to a break but with the cameras still rolling, an off-air conversation between the two of them was recorded, according to Insider. A video of it has gone viral on social media.



The anchors were heard using expletives for the tennis star on the clip. "Whatever way you look at it, Novak Djokovic is a lying, sneaky a***hole," said Rebecca Maddern, one of the anchors.

Maddern’s colleague Mike Amor agreed with her but said it was wrong to put Djokovic in an immigration hotel. "Most fair-minded people would still say he's an a***hole,” Amor added.

Maddern and her colleague also discussed reports that Djokovic did not isolate after testing positive for the coronavirus.

"It's unfortunate that everybody else [messed] up around him. But, to go out when you know you're COVID positive. Well, I don't even think he was COVID positive."

Maddern’s colleague said that Djokovic made excuses and “fell on his own lies”.

In a statement on Wednesday, the tennis star admitted that he met a journalist for an interview on December 18, despite knowing that he had COVID-19.

There have been conflicting reports about when Djokovic tested positive for the infection. His lawyers said that happened on December 16.

However, the tennis star attended a youth tennis event in Belgrade the next day. Djokovic claimed that his positive PCR results came only after the event.