MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Caught on camera, TV anchors’ expletive-filled conversation about Novak Djokovic

Rebecca Maddern and Mike Amor of 7NEWS in Melbourne were dissing tennis star Novak Djokovic during an ad break on their show. They did not realise that the cameras were still rolling.

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST
A video of Australian news anchors Rebecca Maddern and Mike Amor dissing Novak Djokovic has gone viral on social media. (Image posted on Instagram by Rebecca Maddern)

A video of Australian news anchors Rebecca Maddern and Mike Amor dissing Novak Djokovic has gone viral on social media. (Image posted on Instagram by Rebecca Maddern)


Two Australian TV anchors were caught badmouthing tennis star Novak Djokovic on camera amid the controversy surrounding his trip to the country ahead of the Australian Open, which begins on January 17.

Djokovic has admitted to furnishing incorrect information about his travel history on his entry form to Australia. He had been involved in a court battle with the Australian authorities, who had him detained after his arrival in Melbourne on January 6 and cancelled his visa for not providing sufficient evidence to establish that he was exempted from getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Djokovic got relief from an Australian court on Monday. The court ordered the end of his detention and overturned the cancellation of his visa.

On Tuesday, two anchors of Melbourne's 7NEWS were doing a segment on the controversy. The show cut to a break but with the cameras still rolling, an off-air conversation between the two of them was recorded, according to Insider. A video of it has gone viral on social media.

Warning: The video contains strong language

The anchors were heard using expletives for the tennis star on the clip. "Whatever way you look at it, Novak Djokovic is a lying, sneaky a***hole," said Rebecca Maddern, one of the anchors.

Maddern’s colleague Mike Amor agreed with her but said it was wrong to put Djokovic in an immigration hotel. "Most fair-minded people would still say he's an a***hole,” Amor added.

Maddern and her colleague also discussed reports that Djokovic did not isolate after testing positive for the coronavirus.

"It's unfortunate that everybody else [messed] up around him. But, to go out when you know you're COVID positive. Well, I don't even think he was COVID positive."

Maddern’s colleague said that Djokovic made excuses and “fell on his own lies”.

In a statement on Wednesday, the tennis star admitted that he met a journalist for an interview on December 18, despite knowing that he had COVID-19.

There have been conflicting reports about when Djokovic tested positive for the infection. His lawyers said that happened on December 16.

However, the tennis star attended a youth tennis event in Belgrade the next day. Djokovic claimed that his positive PCR results came only after the event.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Australia #coronavirus #Novak Djokovic #Tennis #tv anchors
first published: Jan 12, 2022 02:05 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.