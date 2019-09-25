Notice on ITR deadline extension is fake, tweets Income Tax department

The Income Tax department has clarified that the notification on the extension of the deadline to file income tax returns (ITR), which has been circulating on Twitter, is fake.



They took to their official Twitter handle to inform taxpayers about the same and wrote: “The notification of due date extension pertaining to the filing of ITRs that is being circulated on social media platforms is not genuine. Taxpayers are advised to not fall prey to such false news.”

As per Section 44AB of the Income Tax Act, the last date to file ITR is September 30 only for entities whose accounts require auditing. This includes companies, partnership firms, proprietors, or individuals who are working partners in a firm.

As per a picture of the fake notification that was posted by the IT department, the representation from various stakeholders made the income tax department consider pleas for an extended deadline and accordingly the last date to file ITR had been extended to October 15.

This is the second time that the IT department came across a fake notification doing the rounds. The last one was found circulating on social media in August, and it claimed that the due date for filing ITR for individuals had been extended.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has written to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), urging it to extend the ITR deadline for audited entities to November 30, reported Mint. Notably, the CBDT is the authority responsible for framing policies for the Income Tax Department.

In a note addressing all its members, ICAI wrote: “We would like to inform members that based on the feedback about the various technical and practical difficulties being faced by taxpayers in filing of the new forms of returns of income for AY 2019-20, the difficulties being faced by the taxpayers in filing the ITR Forms as well as tax audit report under section 44AB by 30th September 2019 have been conveyed to the CBDT vide a representation dated 16th September 2019.”

They have also mentioned that they are following up with CBDT officials regularly hoping to persuade them to extend the due date of ITR and TAR filing.

