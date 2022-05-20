Notice anything ‘new’ in this pic of Ashneer Grover with his Maybach?

Ashneer Grover, a self-confessed auto enthusiast, houses an enviable collection of luxury cars at his Delhi bungalow. A Mercedes Benz GLS 350, a Porsche Cayman, an Audi A6 and a Mercedes Maybach S650 are reportedly just some of the cars in his garage.

This afternoon, the former managing director of BharatPe sent car lovers into overdrive when he shared a picture with his sparkling Mercedes-Maybach. The photo shows Grover, dressed in a blue shirt with white trousers, leaning against the luxury sedan.

While all eyes were naturally drawn to the Maybach, Ashneer Grover also called attention to its “new” license plate which read “ASHNEER G.”

“The new number plate,” the Shark Tank India judge wrote while sharing the picture. He added a winking face emoji to his caption.

Grover had referred the Maybach in a comedy skit with comedians Shubham Gaur and Saloni Gaur just a few days ago.

Cast in the role of a rich man explaining the directions to his house, Grover asked Gaur to cross his long Maybach to reach his house in the viral skit.



Grover has also shared glimpses of his extensive car collection on Instagram in the past as well.



Ashneer Grover became a social media celebrity of sorts with Shark Tank India, a TV show for budding entrepreneurs which thrust him into the spotlight also for his simultaneous discord with BharatPe. In March, Grover was removed from BharatPe – the company he co-founded – over allegations of financial irregularities.