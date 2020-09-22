Noted Marathi actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar dies of COVID-19

Veteran Marathi actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar died early morning on September 22 after having tested positive for COVID-19. She was 79. She was in Satara for the shooting of a mythological show. Wabgaonkar reportedly contracted COVID-19 during the shoot.

The actress was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Maharashtra since September 17. "Her condition worsened on Monday evening and she was put on ventilator support. She breathed her last on the morning of September 22," a senior doctor from the hospital told news agency PTI.

Confirming the news, former Chief Minister of Goa, Digambar Kamath, paid tribute to the actress.



Deeply pained by the passing away of acclaimed Goan Artist Ashalata Wabgaonkar. Her splendid performances in theatre & films will keep inspiring the generations to come. My condolences to her family & fans. May her soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/HVGOnDUA8x

— Digambar Kamat (@digambarkamat) September 22, 2020

"Deeply pained by the passing away of acclaimed Goan Artist Ashalata Wabgaonkar. Her splendid performances in theatre & films will keep inspiring the generations to come. My condolences to her family & fans. May her soul rest in peace," Kamath tweeted.

Reacting to the news, Bollywood actress Renuka Shahane said that COVID-19 took a beautiful life.

"Ashalata merged into infinity. Extremely kind, loving, sensitive, great artist. Peace be upon the soul of Ashalata, who has always blessed me by saying "Baby". A heartfelt tribute," Shahane tweeted in Hindi.

Actress Nimrit Kaut, too, paid tributes. "My deepest condolences to the loved ones of the veteran actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar. Her gentle face and memorable performances will forever remain etched in the history of our cinema," she tweeted.



My deepest condolences to the loved ones of the veteran actress #AshalataWabgaonkar ji...her gentle face and memorable performances will forever remain etched in the history of our cinema. #RIPAshalataji — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 22, 2020



Ashalata worked in over 100 Hindi and Marathi films. Her notable Hindi films include Apne Paraye, Ankush, Woh 7 Din, Ahista Ahista, Shaukeen, and Namak Halal. She also authored a book, Gard Sabhowati.