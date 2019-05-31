Not bothered about what trolls say: TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty

Actor-turned-politicians from Bengal Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan had stolen the spotlight on their first day as parliamentarians when they posed in front of the parliament building wearing crisp western formals.

The pictures were shared on social media and went viral immediately, with the internet divided over their choice of clothing and the poses they struck.

However, despite being constantly trolled on social media, Mimi seems to remain unperturbed. According to a Oneindia report, her manager informed the media she does not attach any importance to trolls. He added: “It is going on since she was nominated as a candidate. People are doing this for publicity.”

Though both the newly-elected MPs won by a massive margin from their respective constituencies, they faced constant backlash on social media throughout the polling process.

Both of them have been mired in controversies right from the time their campaign trails began.

They were also trolled for displaying their identity cards while clicking photos in Parliament premises. Mimi shared the picture on Twitter with the caption: “1st-day #Lok Sabha #Member Of Parliament. Wish me luck and keep supporting.”

Nusrat shared her photo with the caption: “A new beginning..!! I thank Mamata Banerjee and people of my #Basirhat constituency to have faith in me.”

One of the trolls on Twitter had said: “That (the Parliament) is the temple of democracy, not a place for TikTok.”

While another said: “These dresses which Mimi and Nusrat wore, aren't indecent but inappropriate for Parliament. These dresses will suit a Page 3 party, or a public park, or a mall, or a tourist spot, or even a news channel interview. But certainly, these dresses don't suit Parliament House.”