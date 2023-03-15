Watch: Norway dance crew performs on Mumbai local

Quick Style, the Norwegian dance crew that went viral for its power-packed performance on Kala Chashma, is currently taking Mumbai by storm. After making Virat Kohli groove to the beats of ‘Ishq’ by Stereo Nation, members of the group performed on a Mumbai local. A video shared on Quick Style’s Instagram account last night shows the group dancing to a remixed version of ‘Leke Pehla Pehla Pyar’ on board the train.

''Our first step in a local train in India #Mumbai,'' the Norwegian dance crew posted as its caption.

The video has gone viral in no time at all, collecting nearly 5 million views in 16 hours.

Among the thousands of people who commented on the video was Aman Gupta, co-founder of boat – the group was seen carrying speakers from his brand. “Vah. boAt Maja aaya dekh kar,” Gupta quipped.

Before performing on the Mumbai local, Quick Style had shared a video with cricketer Virat Kohli. Wearing a white T-shirt, Kohli joined the group, cricket bat in hand, for a performance on ‘Ishq’ by Stereo Nation.



Quick Style rose to internet fame with their performance on 'Kala Chashma' from the film Baar Baar Dekho. Their dance video on the song from last year raked up a staggering 106 million views on YouTube, and millions more on other platforms. It also inspired the Kala Chashma dance trend that was all the rage for a few weeks in September and October 2022.