Unpaid Indian intern details ‘toxic’ environment at ‘world’s best restaurant’ shutting down

Jan 10, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST

Noma owner said he cannot compensate the staff fairly while keeping Noma open, The New York Times reported.

Noma cofounder Rene Redzepi (right, back) and Head Chef Daniel Giusti (right, front) playing foosball with employees at Noma in Copenhagen in June 2015. (Photo: City Foodsters via Wikimedia Commons 2.0)

Noma, the Copenhagen restaurant branded as the “world’s best restaurant”, will close its doors for regular service in 2024 to reinvent itself as a food laboratory. Its owner said he cannot compensate the staff fairly while keeping Noma open, The New York Times reported.

“Winter 2024 will be the last season of noma as we know it. We are beginning a new chapter; noma 3.0,” Noma’s chef-owner Rene Redzepi said on the restaurant’s website.

Noma, where a lunch would set you back by $700 (over Rs. 57,000), has won the top spot on the World’s 50 Best five times, between 2010 and 2021.

An Indian food stylist, who did her internship at Noma, has detailed what she terms the “toxic” work environment at the restaurant with three Michelin stars.

Namrata Hegde worked as an unpaid intern at Noma in 2017 for three months, according to The New York Times. She was selected as an intern after she graduated from culinary school in Hyderabad.

"I thought an internship was about me learning, as well about contributing to Noma's success," she told the Times. "I don't believe that kind of toxic work environment is necessary."