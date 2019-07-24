Nokia, other smart feature phones running on KaiOS get WhatsApp support

Earlier this year, WhatsApp rolled out support for select KaiOS devices that boot on Nokia and Jio devices. KaiOS Technologies, the company behind KaiOS, has announced that WhatsApp would now be available for all devices running on the smart-feature phone OS.

KaiOS is a lightweight OS that runs on feature phones worldwide. The OS supports apps such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Google Maps.

WhatsApp for KaiOS would be available for download on the KaiStore. The instant messaging app would support all smart-feature phones that have 256MB and 512MB RAM. The company, in its blog post, also informed that by Q3 2019, WhatsApp would come pre-installed in most smart-feature phones running on KaiOS.

“KaiOS has been a critical partner in helping us bring private messaging to smart feature phones around the world. Providing WhatsApp on KaiOS helps bridge the digital gap to connect friends and family in a simple, reliable and secure way,” said Matt Idema, COO of WhatsApp.

The feature which was only available in India would now be expanded worldwide. KaiOS is currently running on over 100 million devices worldwide. WhatsApp support for KaiOS would help the messaging app expand its user base, which already includes over 1.5 billion active accounts worldwide.

Like other platforms, WhatsApp for KaiOS would include calling and messaging capabilities with end-to-end encryption.