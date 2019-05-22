Nokia launches Nokia 3.2 with 6.26-inch display & 4,000 mAh battery

Nokia has launched its entry-level smartphone Nokia 3.2 in India. The budget smartphone comes with entry-level specifications and has been priced at Rs 8,990 for the base variant.

Nokia had listed the Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 on its official India website last month. The Nokia 3.2 comes with a big 6.26-inch HD+ display with a water-drop notch, wrapped around a polycarbonate chassis. The screen has a resolution of 720 * 1520 pixels and comes with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

For performance, the Nokia 3.2 comes with a 1.95GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 SoC paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM. It offers internal storage options of 16GB and 32GB, with expandable storage up to 400GB via microSD.

In terms of camera, the Nokia 3.2 comes with a single 13MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.2 at the back along with flash. It comes with HDR mode, digital zoom, face detection. A 5MP fixed focus lens with an aperture of f/2.2 and support for face-unlock.

The Nokia 3.2 has a big 4,000 mAh battery that HMD Global claims, would offer two days of battery life. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth v4.2, 3.5mm headphone jack, micro-USB port.

The smartphone goes on sale starting May 23 and would be available in two variants of 2GB + 16GB and 3GB + 32GB storage. Both the variants are priced at Rs 8,990 and Rs 10,790 respectively in Black and Steel colour options.