App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 355

  • UPA: 90

    (182 seats to win)

  • OTH: 97

    (175 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia launches Nokia 3.2 with 6.26-inch display & 4,000 mAh battery

The smartphone goes on sale starting May 23 and would be available in two variants of 2GB + 16GB and 3GB + 32GB storage.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Nokia has launched its entry-level smartphone Nokia 3.2 in India. The budget smartphone comes with entry-level specifications and has been priced at Rs 8,990 for the base variant. 

Nokia had listed the Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 on its official India website last month. The Nokia 3.2 comes with a big 6.26-inch HD+ display with a water-drop notch, wrapped around a polycarbonate chassis. The screen has a resolution of 720 * 1520 pixels and comes with an aspect ratio of 19:9. 

For performance, the Nokia 3.2 comes with a 1.95GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 SoC paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM. It offers internal storage options of 16GB and 32GB, with expandable storage up to 400GB via microSD.

In terms of camera, the Nokia 3.2 comes with a single 13MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.2 at the back along with flash. It comes with HDR mode, digital zoom, face detection. A 5MP fixed focus lens with an aperture of f/2.2 and support for face-unlock.

related news

The Nokia 3.2 has a big 4,000 mAh battery that HMD Global claims, would offer two days of battery life. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth v4.2, 3.5mm headphone jack, micro-USB port.

The smartphone goes on sale starting May 23 and would be available in two variants of 2GB + 16GB and 3GB + 32GB storage. Both the variants are priced at Rs 8,990 and Rs 10,790 respectively in Black and Steel colour options.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 22, 2019 05:49 pm

tags #gadgets #India #Nokia #Technology

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.