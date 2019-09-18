Nokia drops a teaser video hinting a Nokia 7.2 imminent launch in India

Nokia 7.2 is set to launch in India very soon. The company has dropped an official teaser video on its social media, hinting an imminent launch in India. The Nokia 7.2 was expected to launch on September 11 in India, but was postponed due to logistical issues.



Get ready to see the night in a different light. Stay tuned to #ExploreTheNight pic.twitter.com/6COmsLwwo9

— Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) September 17, 2019

Nokia India has uploaded a 16-second teaser video of the Nokia 7.2 on its Twitter. While the video does not reveal the smartphone directly, the round camera module with triple cameras on a matte-green back gives enough hint to identify the Nokia 7.2. The teaser also shows Nokia 7.2’s low light camera capabilities that capture better clear and detailed images.

Nokia 7.2 was launched officially at the IFA Berlin 2019. It features a 6.3-inch Full HD+screen with a 1080 * 2520 resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The screen has HDR10 support and a peak brightness of 500 nits.

Optics at the back include a 48MP f/1.79 primary sensor. The other two cameras include an 8MP f/2.2 wide-angle sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, Nokia 7.2 has a 20MP front camera with an f/2.0 aperture inside the notch.

Under the hood, the Nokia 7.2 is powered by a fairly dated Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. The processor is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded via microSD up to 512GB. There is a 3,500 mAh battery on the Nokia 7.2.