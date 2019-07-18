Nokia 9 PureView with Penta-camera setup now available in offline stores

Nokia 9 PureView was launched earlier this month in India for Rs 49,999. The flagship smartphone from the Finnish device maker was available online and exclusive to Flipkart. Just a few days after its launch, the Nokia 9 PureView would now be available in offline stores as well.

As part of the launch, Nokia is offering its buyers an instant 10 percent cashback on HDFC Bank credit and debit card transactions. The cashback offer can be availed on both full and EMI transactions through Pinelabs terminals. The offer is valid till August 31.

Like the online offer, Nokia 9 PureView buyers would get the Nokia 705 Earbuds worth Rs 9,999 for free.

To recall the specs, Nokia 9 PureView’s biggest highlight is the Penta-camera setup. It features five 12MP Zeiss-certified lenses at the back, out of which only two capture in colour. The other three sensors capture images in monochrome. These five cameras work together to create a single image.

At the front, there is a 5.99-inch QHD+ POLED display with a resolution of 1440*2960 pixels. The screen comes with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio and has an in-display fingerprint scanner. For selfies, there is a 20MP front camera.

Under the hood, Nokia 9 PureView gets last year’s flagship Snapdragon 845 processor. The SoC is paired with a single 6GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage. There is a 3,320 mAh battery with support for fast and wireless charging.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. The Nokia 9 PureView is IP67 certified for water and dust resistance and doesn’t have a headphone jack.