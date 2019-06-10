App
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia 8.1 gets a massive price cut of Rs 7,000 in India

Nokia is also offering a one-time screen replacement and a gift-card of Rs 4,000 with the coupon code ‘MATCHDAYS’ that can be applied on the Nokia e-store.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Nokia 8.1 has received a massive price cut on both its variants. The 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants have received a price cut of Rs 7,000 in India.

Nokia 8.1 was launched in December 2018 starting at Rs 26,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant was priced at Rs 29,999.

After the latest price cut of Rs 7,000, both variants can be bought for Rs 19,999 and Rs 22,999 respectively. Nokia is also offering one-time screen replacement and a gift-card of Rs 4,000 with the coupon code ‘MATCHDAYS’ that can be applied on the Nokia e-store.

To recall, Nokia 8.1 features a 6.18-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2244 pixels and an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. It gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa-core SoC under the hood, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

For optics, Nokia 8.1 gets two cameras at the back with a 12MP + 13MP camera setup and dual LED flash. The camera unit supports dual-pixel PDAF and OIS. For selfies, Nokia 8.1 gets a 20MP sensor inside the wide notch.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual Nano-SIM, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C port, and a headphone jack. The smartphone gets a 3,500 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It boots on Android Pie out of the box and is available in Blue and Silver colour options.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 05:27 pm

tags #Nokia #smartphones #Technology #trends

