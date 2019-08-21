App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 08:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia 7.2 renders suggest Lumia-like triple camera setup with a slim form factor

FCC certifications revealed that the Nokia 7.2 would share the same 6.3-inch display as the upcoming Nokia 6.2.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nokia is rumoured to launch the Nokia 7.2 next month at its confirmed event at the IFA 2019 in Berlin. Less than a month before the event begins, render images of the Nokia 7.2 have surfaced online, revealing key specifications. Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 may likely share the same design.

NokiaPowerUser has uploaded leaked renders of the Nokia 7.2, based on case listings. The renders show a circular camera module at the back with three sensors and an LED flash. The Nokia 7.2 would also have a slim form factor and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

FCC certifications revealed that the Nokia 7.2 would share the same 6.3-inch display as the upcoming Nokia 6.2. Under the hood, it would get a Snapdragon 660 SoC.

The same website had earlier reported about a Nokia device with a model number TA-1178 as a single-SIM variant of the Nokia 7.2. The other two models with numbers TA-1196 and TA-1181 would be dual-SIM variants.

The Nokia 7.2 is rumoured to come with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Triple camera setup inside a round module like the Nokia Lumia-series would include a 48MP primary sensor.

Nokia is expected to launch the Nokia 7.2 alongside Nokia 6.2 on September 5 at IFA 2019, Berlin.

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 08:38 pm

tags #Nokia #smartphones #Technology

