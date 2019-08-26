App
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia 7.2 live images leaked before IFA Berlin launch

Nokia 7.2 would have a Lumia-like circular camera module with triple-cameras at the back.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nokia has confirmed the launch of new smartphones at the IFA Berlin on September 5. HMD Global is expected to launch the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 at the launch event. A couple of weeks before its official launch, key specifications and live images of the Nokia 7.2 have been leaked on the internet.

The Nokia 7.2 has been spotted in the open. Techmesto has uploaded live images of the Nokia 7.2 with a cyan back panel. The device is similar to the Nokia 7.2 that a Zeiss executive had accidentally revealed. 

Nokia 7.2 would have a Lumia-like circular camera module with triple-cameras at the back. The LED flash is also placed inside the camera unit. Below the camera unit is the fingerprint scanner.

The triple-camera unit is said to feature a 48MP primary sensor, with the other two being zoom and depth sensors.

At the front, the images confirm that the Nokia 7.2 would feature a water-drop notch at the top for the front camera. The smartphone would have fairly thin bezels on either side.

Recently, the Nokia 7.2 with the model numbers TA-1178, TA-1196 and TA-1181 was spotted online, with the latter two being dual-SIM variants. Nokia 7.2 is rumoured to come with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. 

Leaked renders also suggest that Nokia 7.2 would share the same 6.3-inch display as the upcoming Nokia 6.2.

First Published on Aug 26, 2019 04:58 pm

