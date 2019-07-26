Nokia 7.2 and 6.2 could arrive in India as early as August

The Nokia 6.2 and 7.2 smartphones will debut in the sub-20K range market in India sometime in late August or early September this year.

With the country’s affordable smartphone market on the rise, HMD Global is looking to add these two phones to its line up in the country. According to reports from Nokiapoweruser, HMD Global has rushed to certify several smartphones from the EEC certification site.

Both handsets are rumoured to receive a significant bump in specs from their predecessors the Nokia 6.1 and 7.1.

The Nokia 6.1 and 7.1 which were released in India at Rs 16,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. The prices of both handsets have dropped drastically since their launch.

Expected Specifications

The Nokia 6.2 is rumoured to sport a Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The phone is also expected to feature an FHD+ IPS LCD panel and a 48-megapixel camera.

The Nokia 7.2 is reported could also get a Snapdragon 660 SoC, but Nokia could equip a Snapdragon 710 SoC to compete with other smartphones in the under Rs 20,000 price point.

The successor to the Nokia 7.1 is expected to offer up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage. The phone will likely get an FHD+ IPS LCD panel and is expected to support HDR 10. The 7.2 is also expected to feature a 48-megapixel sensor on the back.

Brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Redmi, Realme, Vivo, and OPPO have flooded the budget smartphone space with excellent value for money devices; and HMD Global will have to deliver on both hardware and software fronts to keep up with its competitors.