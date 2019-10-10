Nokia 6.2 to launch on October 11 in India: Specs, expected price and other details

Nokia has confirmed the launch of Nokia 6.2 in India. Unveiled first at the IFA Berlin 2019, the smartphone would launch on October 11 and would be available on Amazon India.

The Amazon microsite has revealed the launch date and specifications of the Nokia 6.2. We already know the specifications of the Nokia 6.2 as it was launched in September at the IFA Berlin 2019.

Nokia 6.2 specifications

The Nokia 6.2 features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ PureDisplay that has narrow bezels with a thick chin bezel for the Nokia branding. The display also supports HDR10 and comes with Gorilla Glass 3.

The notch at the top houses an 8MP front-facing camera.

Performance unit includes an octa-core 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Storage can be further expanded via microSD up to 512GB. The device draws its power from a fairly large 3,500 mAh battery.

Nokia 6.2 features a circular rear module that houses a triple-camera setup with a 16MP f/1.8 primary lens. The other two sensors include an 8MP f/2.2, 118-degree wide-angle and 2MP depth shooters. The rear camera can shoot videos in 4K.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, USB Type-C, GPS, etc. Nokia 6.2 boots on Android 9 Pie and is a part of the Google Android One Program. Nokia 6.2 is Android 10-ready and should get an update soon.