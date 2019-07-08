App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia 6.1 gets a price cut in India, now available for Rs 6,999

The Nokia 6.1 was launched in India for Rs 16,999.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nokia smartphones continue to get a price cut in India. The Nokia 6.1 has received a price cut up to Rs 3,000 on the Nokia India Online Store. The smartphone was launched last year in India during April.

Both the variants of the Nokia 6.1 have received a price cut. However, the higher-end 4GB + 64GB model has received a price drop of just Rs 1,000 compared to Rs 3,000 on the 3GB + 32GB model.

With the latest revision, the base variant of Nokia 6.1 is now available for Rs 6,999, whereas the 4GB variant can be bought for Rs 9,999. The revised pricing is yet to reflect on e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart, which are offering the smartphone in its previous pricing.

The Nokia 6.1 was launched in India for Rs 16,999. It features a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a 1080 * 1920 resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone comes with thick bezels at the top and bottom.

Under the hood, Nokia 6.1 gets powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC with up to 4GB RAM. It gets up to 64GB storage, which can be further expanded by another 128GB via microSD. The Nokia 6.1 gets a 3,000 mAh battery that Nokia claims can offer up to 16 hours of talk time on a single charge.

At the back, there Is a single Zeiss 16MP f/2.0 camera with LED flash. The fingerprint scanner is placed below the camera unit. For selfies, The Nokia 6.1 gets an 8MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0. The smartphone is a part of the Android One program, which means it would get the latest software updates and security patches.

With the revised pricing, the Nokia 6.1 competes with Redmi 7A, Realme C2, Galaxy M10, amongst others.

First Published on Jul 8, 2019 02:19 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.