Nokia 4.2 with 5.71-inch display, dual cameras launched in India

After listing the smartphone a few days ago on its website, Nokia has launched the Nokia 4.2 in India. The smartphone was first showcased at the Mobile World Conference 2019 alongside the Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 3.2.

The Nokia 4.2 falls in Nokia’s budget line of smartphones. The smartphone comes with a 2.5D glass on the front and rear, giving it a premium look. It features a 5.71-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720*1520 pixels. The front panel has a very thick bezel at the bottom with Nokia branding on it.

At the back is a dual camera setup consisting of a 13MP sensor that has an aperture of f/2.2. Coupled with the primary lens is a 2MP secondary depth sensor with the same aperture. At the front is an 8MP f/2.0 sensor embedded inside the water-drop notch.

For biometrics, the smartphone offers a fingerprint scanner at the back along with facial recognition. It comes with a Google Assistant button and a LED notification light on the power button.

Under the hood is an entry-level Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Using a microSD card, the storage can be further expanded up to 400GB. In terms of power backup, the Nokia 4.2 gets a 3,000 mAh non-removable battery. Out of the box, the device boots on Android 9.0 Go edition.

Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, etc. The phone has been launched in India for Rs 10,990 in Black and Pink colour options.

As a launch offer, Nokia is providing a discount of Rs 500 till May 31. The company is also offering a limited time offer of one-time screen replacement valid up to six months post purchase.