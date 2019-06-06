Nokia 2.2, cheapest smartphone with Android Q, launched in India

Nokia has launched a new budget smartphone in India called Nokia 2.2. At Rs 6,999, it is the cheapest smartphone to get Android Q support. The price, however, is introductory, and the smartphone would later go on sale starting at Rs 7,699.

The budget smartphone features a 5.71-inch HD+ screen with a resolution of 720*1520 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The display comes with a water-drop notch, which HMD Global calls a discreet selfie-notch, and has a maximum brightness of 400 nits. The smartphone has a removable polycarbonate shell and comes with thick bezels on the edges. At the sides, apart from the power and volume buttons, Nokia 2.2 gets a dedicated Google Assistant button.

At heart, Nokia 2.2 gets a 2.0 GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB internal storage. Storage can be further expanded via microSD card up to 400GB. It gets a 3,000 mAh battery removable battery with 5W charging support.

In optics, the smartphone gets a single 13MP camera with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash stacked vertically at the back. The rear camera supports AutoHDR and uses ‘low-light image fusion’ technology to fill dim light scenarios. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera which also sports facial recognition feature.

One of the biggest highlights of this device is support for Android Q. HMD Global claims that Nokia 2.2 would be the most affordable smartphone to get the next major Android update. Apart from Android R updates, it would also get security updates for the next three years.

The 2GB + 16GB and 3GB + 32GB variants would be available from June 11 for an introductory price of Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999 respectively. Later, both the variants would be sold for Rs 7,699 and Rs 8,699 respectively. The smartphone would be offered in Steel and Tungsten Black colour options. Nokia would also offer Xpress-on covers in Pink Sand, Forest Green, and Ice Blue colours.