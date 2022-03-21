McDonald’s worker, 19, sprints home 10 km daily. His story is Monday motivation

Pradeep Mehra, 19, dreams of joining the Army. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @vinodkapri)

When filmmaker Vinod Kapri was driving in Noida at midnight on Saturday, he saw a young man with a backpack running on a road.

Kapri offered the man a lift but he refused, saying he always runs home from work. When Kapri asked him where he worked, the man said “McDonald’s Sector-16”.

The filmmaker again insisted on dropping him home in his car, but man said this was his only time to run.

Kapri asked the man why he ran. “Army ke liye (to join the Army)”, he said in response.

The man told Kapri that his home was 10 kilometres away from his workplace. When asked why he does not run in the mornings, the 19-year-old said he has to cook before leaving for an 8 am shift.

The man, who identified him as Pradeep Mehra, hailing from Uttarakhand, told Kapri that his mother was in the hospital and he was staying with his elder brother.

Kapri asked the man when he will have dinner. “I will go home and cook,” he said, after which Kapri offered to take him to have dinner at his house.

But the young man refused, saying that his elder brother would have to go hungry if he did not cook. “Why can’t your elder brother cook”? Kapri asked. In response, the man said he was at work for a night shift.

Before going his way, Kapri again offered the man a lift. “It will disrupt my running routine,” the 19-year-old said. “

The video of Kapri’s meeting with young man has gathered millions of views on Twitter. Many were inspired by Pradeep’s story.

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh was among those who showered praise on the young man.



“Champions are made like this .. whether on sports field or anything they do in life,” Singh tweeted. “He will be a winner. Thank you, Vinod, for sharing this. Yes, pure gold.”

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat also shared the young man's story through his Twitter account.

Kapri met the young man again, this time outside his workplace, to tell him that his story had resonated with many people. Asked what message he would want to give them, Pradeep said: "The world bows before those who work hard."

The young man's prospects to join the Army already seem bright. A prominent Punjab-based academy has offered him free training.

