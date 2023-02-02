No ticket for baby, couple tries to ditch newborn at airport and board flight

The incident occurred at the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. (Representational)

A Belgian couple tried to leave to their infant baby at the airport and take off on a flight after they refused to buy a ticket for their child.

The shocking incident happened in Tel Aviv, Israel when the couple attempted to board a Ryanair flight to Brussels. They had not bought a ticket for their child and when officials said that they must pay for their baby’s ticket, the couple left their baby in a stroller and tried to get past passport officials.

Airport officials were stunned to see the couple ditch their newborn and called the police. The couple were then taken in for questioning.

Generally, each airline has different rules about how much they charge and for what ages when it comes to flight tickets for children. Some may have no charges for infants up to two years old, while others may charge post 14 days of the baby’s birth.

Officials also said that the couple were very late to the airport and arrived after the check-in counter was closed. And to try and make it on the flight, they simply left behind their baby at the check-in counter and tried to board the plane.

"We've never seen anything like this," the manager at the Ryanair desk said.