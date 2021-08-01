MARKET NEWS

No security clearance for stone-pelters, Jammu & Kashmir Police issues notice

August 01, 2021 / 03:03 PM IST
Representative image

Any person found involved in stone pelting and other law and order cases will be denied the security clearance related to passport verification, says a circular issued by the CID wing of Jammu & Kashmir Police on August 1.

Crime Investigation Department, special wing Kashmir also issued instructions to their field staff to corroborate antecedents with executive police.

“All the field units of CID SB-Kashmir are hereby directed to ensure that during verification related to passport, service and any other verification related to government services/schemes, the subject's involvement in law & order, stone pelting cases and other crime prejudicial to the security of the state be specifically looked into and same must be corroborated from local police station records,” reads the circular.

“Also, digital evidence like CCTV footage, photographs, videos and audio clips, quadcopter images available in the records of the police, security forces and security agencies be also referred,” the circular reads.

"Any subject found involved in any such cases must be denied the security clearance," it added.
Tags: #Jammu & Kashmir Police
first published: Aug 1, 2021 03:03 pm

