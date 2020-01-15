No other top cop, except Davinder Singh, guilty of aiding terrorists: J&K Police

DSP Davinder Singh, a native of Tral in Kashmir, was intercepted while travelling with Hizbul terrorists on January 11.
Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed on January 15 that no other senior police officer of their unit had been found guilty of conspiring against India or aiding terrorists, News18 reported.
The announcement came in light of the recent arrest of Davinder Singh. The senior Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) has been accused of working with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists as their ground worker. The case has given rise to doubts about the integrity of the other cops of the J&K Police.
Singh, a native of Tral in Kashmir, was intercepted while travelling with Hizbul terrorists on January 11. Although, at first, he tried to prove his innocence, claiming that he was acting as a cross-agent to extract information, his alibis were unfounded. Instead, he is accused of helping ferry out two terrorists out of Kashmir in exchange for a large sum of money.
The decorated police officer, who was due for a promotion, had allegedly asked the Parliament Attack convict Afzal Guru to shelter one “Mohammad”, a co-accused in the terror attack. However, Guru’s claim was never taken seriously, and Singh was let off without any proper investigation.
As per the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the 1990-batch sub-inspector was also removed from the elite Special Operation Group once over frequent complaints of extortion and corruption against him. He was reinstated later by Inspector General KPS Gill in 1995 but his moves were closely monitored for a while.
It is also alleged that Singh made a couple of calls to neighbouring Pakistan. But, agencies gave him a clean chit after finding they were found to be related to several operations he was a part of, given he was working with a nexus of overground workers of various terror groups.Since he was a local, Singh was privy to many sensitive insider information about the movement of terrorists, which he would share with the members of his anti-hijacking squad.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.