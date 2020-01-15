No other top cop, except Davinder Singh, guilty of aiding terrorists: J&K Police

File photo of DSP Davinder Singh, who was arrested along with two terrorists whom he was ferrying in a car in Kashmir Valley, a top police officer said on Sunday. (Image: PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed on January 15 that no other senior police officer of their unit had been found guilty of conspiring against India or aiding terrorists, News18 reported.

The announcement came in light of the recent arrest of Davinder Singh. The senior Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) has been accused of working with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists as their ground worker. The case has given rise to doubts about the integrity of the other cops of the J&K Police.

Singh, a native of Tral in Kashmir, was intercepted while travelling with Hizbul terrorists on January 11. Although, at first, he tried to prove his innocence, claiming that he was acting as a cross-agent to extract information, his alibis were unfounded. Instead, he is accused of helping ferry out two terrorists out of Kashmir in exchange for a large sum of money.

The decorated police officer, who was due for a promotion, had allegedly asked the Parliament Attack convict Afzal Guru to shelter one “Mohammad”, a co-accused in the terror attack. However, Guru’s claim was never taken seriously, and Singh was let off without any proper investigation.

As per the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the 1990-batch sub-inspector was also removed from the elite Special Operation Group once over frequent complaints of extortion and corruption against him. He was reinstated later by Inspector General KPS Gill in 1995 but his moves were closely monitored for a while.

It is also alleged that Singh made a couple of calls to neighbouring Pakistan. But, agencies gave him a clean chit after finding they were found to be related to several operations he was a part of, given he was working with a nexus of overground workers of various terror groups.