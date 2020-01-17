No one associates food with religion in Kerala: Tourism Minister on beef tweet

While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan disregarded the hullabaloo claiming it to be a non-issue, Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said it is condemnable to give this a communal colour
The Kerala government has been in the eye of a storm ever since the tourism department shared an image of a traditional non-vegetarian delicacy called ‘Beef Ularthiyathu’ on Makar Sankranti.
Makar Sankranti, which is a Hindu festival celebrated with much fanfare across the country, is a religious as well as seasonal affair. In light of this and the belief that beef is prohibited for consumption as per Hinduism, the January 15 tweet drew immense criticism from all quarters.
To pacify naysayers, State Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran attended a press conference on January 17 and told the media that no one associates food with religion in Kerala. He went on to say that the Kerala Tourism Department “is not interested in hurting the religious beliefs of any group”.
Tender chunks of beef, slow-roasted with aromatic spices, coconut pieces, and curry leaves. A recipe for the most classic dish, Beef Ularthiyathu, the stuff of legends, from the land of spices, Kerala: https://t.co/d7dbgWmlBw pic.twitter.com/aI1Y9vEXJm
— Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) January 15, 2020
While the tweet garnered a mixed reaction on social media, the matter escalated when Shobha Karandlaje, the BJP parliamentarian representing Udupi, dubbed it a “war against Hindus” on Twitter.
Kerala communist govt have declared a war against Hindus of the state!
Kerala Govt is taking a ride on Hindu sentiments by glorifying Beef on #MakarSankranti day.
Sick mindset of Commies of Kerala is out for display.
Communism is a disease, shame on u @KeralaTourism! https://t.co/GScZsI8RZ0— Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) January 16, 2020
While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on January 17, dismissed the hullabaloo, claiming it to be a non-issue, Surendran said it is condemnable to give this a communal colour, reported NDTV.
“In Kerala, no one links food with religion. The government does not have any interest in hurting the religious beliefs of anyone. Giving communal colour to this is condemnable.”
The minister further said: "Those who are trying to add a communal angle to this are saying 'share pork pictures'. What they don't know is, pictures of pork dishes are already there on the website. Besides, beef also includes buffalo meat, which most people don't mention and propagate that beef means only cow meat.""Tourists who come to Kerala love savouring all sorts of dishes -- pork, beef, and fish. No state in the country has more followers than us and when it comes to countries, very few fare better than Kerala."