'No, Omicron is not mild': Chef Ranveer Brar says family battling Covid for 10 days

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar on Monday revealed that he and his family have tested positive for Covid.

Sharing the news via an Instagram post, he wrote, "No, Omicron is not mild."

Brar said that he and his family have been Covid-positive for 10 days even after getting vaccinated. Although he did not share details of the symptoms that they have been experiencing, the 43-year-old chef said, "To say that some of the last 10 days have been 'hard' would be an understatement."

He then urged his followers to not take Omicron lightly. "Please do not convince yourself and others that it’s a MILD variant," he said.

Followers, supporters and friends from the industry, such as comedian Bharati and actors Vikrant Massey and Meiyang Chang, sent wishes for speedy recovery of the family.

Massey said, "Get well soon Veer ji. Prayers for you and your family (sic)," while Chang commented, "Oh man. Different people react differently, even with double vaxx. Take care, get well soon Chef (sic)."

Author Kalyan Karmakar added, "Had no idea. Please get well soon the three of you."

They were joined by fellow chefs Vicky Ratnani, Pankaj Bhadouria, Amrita Raichand and Kunal Kapur, among others.

People also took to sharing their own experience from having battled the infection while encouraging Brar to stay strong.

Refering to Brar's statement to not take the coronavirus variant lightly, Instagram user @shrav1012 said, "I completely agree. Just recovered. I didn't need hospitalisation but symptoms were pretty severe in the first few days."

Another user Apul Choudhary wrote, "Get well soon. I totally agree with you. I have been down since the last 12 days and it has left me totally drained."

