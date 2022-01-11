MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

'No, Omicron is not mild': Chef Ranveer Brar says family battling Covid for 10 days

Although Ranveer Brar did not share details of the symptoms that they have been experiencing, the 43-year-old chef said, "To say that some of the last 10 days have been 'hard' would be an understatement."

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2022 / 07:19 PM IST
Support has been pouring in for chef Ranveer Brar after he announced that he and his family have been Covid positive for the last 10 days. (Image credit: Instagram)

Support has been pouring in for chef Ranveer Brar after he announced that he and his family have been Covid positive for the last 10 days. (Image credit: Instagram)


Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar on Monday revealed that he and his family have tested positive for Covid.

Sharing the news via an Instagram post, he wrote, "No, Omicron is not mild."

Brar said that he and his family have been Covid-positive for 10 days even after getting vaccinated. Although he did not share details of the symptoms that they have been experiencing, the 43-year-old chef said, "To say that some of the last 10 days have been 'hard' would be an understatement."

Adding details to the difficult Covid-situation, the 43-year-old chef said that calling the last 10 days 'hard' would be an understatement.

He then urged his followers to not take Omicron lightly. "Please do not convince yourself and others that it’s a MILD variant," he said.







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Ranveer Brar (@ranveer.brar)

Close

Related stories

Followers, supporters and friends from the industry, such as comedian Bharati and actors Vikrant Massey and Meiyang Chang, sent wishes for speedy recovery of the family.

Massey said, "Get well soon Veer ji. Prayers for you and your family (sic)," while Chang commented, "Oh man. Different people react differently, even with double vaxx. Take care, get well soon Chef (sic)."

Author Kalyan Karmakar added, "Had no idea. Please get well soon the three of you."

Read more: Explained: What is the IHU variant, and why experts have advised against panic over it

They were joined by fellow chefs Vicky Ratnani, Pankaj Bhadouria, Amrita Raichand and Kunal Kapur, among others.

People also took to sharing their own experience from having battled the infection while encouraging Brar to stay strong.

Refering to Brar's statement to not take the coronavirus variant lightly, Instagram user @shrav1012 said, "I completely agree. Just recovered. I didn't need hospitalisation but symptoms were pretty severe in the first few days."

Another user Apul Choudhary wrote, "Get well soon. I totally agree with  you. I have been down since the last 12 days and it has left me totally drained."

Read more: Omicron variant resistant to antibodies, two vaccine doses: Study

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Chef Ranveer Brar #Covid #Omicron
first published: Jan 11, 2022 07:08 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.