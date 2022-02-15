English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    No, Nandan Nilekani is not launching crypto project. Infosys co-founder clarifies

    Nandan Nilekani urged his followers to avoid clicking on such reports and to report the post as false information.

    February 15, 2022 / 06:31 PM IST
    Hours earlier, Nandan Nilekani had put out a tweet about regulating the use of social media to maintain a healthy digital life.

    Hours earlier, Nandan Nilekani had put out a tweet about regulating the use of social media to maintain a healthy digital life.


    Nandan Nilekani on Tuesday clarified that he has not launched any project related to cryptocurrency.

    The co-founder of Infosys tweeted that fake news of him having launched a crpto project has been doing rounds on social media. He urged his followers to avoid clicking on such reports and to report the post as false information.

    Nilekani put out this tweet a couple of hours after he tweeted about regulating the use of social media to maintain a healthy digital life. A photo of his iPhone home screen showed that Nilekani does not use even WhatsApp. Twitter is the only social media app he uses as he considers it to be broadcast media to his followers.

    Speaking about India can regulate crypto, Nandan Nilekani told Moneycontrol in January, "Crypto as an asset class should be encouraged. Having that asset pool available is a good thing. But as an asset class, certainly India should look at that. It is not the only thing."

    Close

    Related stories

    "The genius of crypto is they have decentralised money making. That is the beauty of crypto. Then everybody has the interest in promoting it because the value of their holdings go up. There has been no technology in history where you decentralise money making," he added.
    Tags: #Crypto #cryptocurrency #Infosys #Nandan Nilekani #The Art of bitfulness
    first published: Feb 15, 2022 06:26 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.