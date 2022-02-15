No, Nandan Nilekani is not launching crypto project. Infosys co-founder clarifies

Hours earlier, Nandan Nilekani had put out a tweet about regulating the use of social media to maintain a healthy digital life.

Nandan Nilekani on Tuesday clarified that he has not launched any project related to cryptocurrency.



You may have encountered a post on various social media platforms claiming that I have launched a crypto project. This is #fakenews! Please avoid clicking on it and report it as misleading/false information on the platform where you see it.

— Nandan Nilekani (@NandanNilekani) February 15, 2022

The co-founder of Infosys tweeted that fake news of him having launched a crpto project has been doing rounds on social media. He urged his followers to avoid clicking on such reports and to report the post as false information.

Nilekani put out this tweet a couple of hours after he tweeted about regulating the use of social media to maintain a healthy digital life. A photo of his iPhone home screen showed that Nilekani does not use even WhatsApp. Twitter is the only social media app he uses as he considers it to be broadcast media to his followers.

Speaking about India can regulate crypto, Nandan Nilekani told Moneycontrol in January, "Crypto as an asset class should be encouraged. Having that asset pool available is a good thing. But as an asset class, certainly India should look at that. It is not the only thing."