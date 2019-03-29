No more lemon drinks, juices at Central Railways zone stations

The Central Railways on Wednesday banned the sale of summer staple ‘nimbu pani’ along with all other syrup-based drinks that are sold under its jurisdiction.

The move comes after the video of a Kurla station hawker making lemon juice using water from a tank and squeezing lemons into a drum where he stirs the mixture with his bare hands, went viral on social media.

The video went viral on Monday after a commuter shared it on Twitter, tagging the Central Railways. Luckily, it caught the attention of the top railway authorities who took immediate action and sealed all food stalls on Kurla’s platform 7 and 8. They also collected samples for further bacteriological tests.

They also vowed to take strong action against the owner of the stall in question, if found guilty.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shailendra Kumar, Central Railway’s Principal Chief Commercial Manager, said it is difficult to keep a track of the quality of all the handmade products made in the stalls.

“For products like lemon juice and syrups stall owners use water. So, it is not possible to ensure the quality of these products always. That is why we have decided to ban lemon juice from Central Railway stations,” he said.

The stall owners, however, are unhappy with the new diktat, as maximum income during the summers especially, comes from selling drinks and juices, especially, lemon juice. They believe this ban would plummet their earnings by almost 50 percent.

One such affected stall owner said in the report: “It is a loss-making decision. Central Railway should come out with a different solution to this matter.”