App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No more lemon drinks, juices at Central Railways zone stations

The stall owners, however, are unhappy with the new diktat, as maximum income during the summers especially, comes from selling drinks and juices, especially, lemon juice.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image for representation
Image for representation
Whatsapp

The Central Railways on Wednesday banned the sale of summer staple ‘nimbu pani’ along with all other syrup-based drinks that are sold under its jurisdiction.

The move comes after the video of a Kurla station hawker making lemon juice using water from a tank and squeezing lemons into a drum where he stirs the mixture with his bare hands, went viral on social media.

The video went viral on Monday after a commuter shared it on Twitter, tagging the Central Railways. Luckily, it caught the attention of the top railway authorities who took immediate action and sealed all food stalls on Kurla’s platform 7 and 8. They also collected samples for further bacteriological tests.

They also vowed to take strong action against the owner of the stall in question, if found guilty.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shailendra Kumar, Central Railway’s Principal Chief Commercial Manager, said it is difficult to keep a track of the quality of all the handmade products made in the stalls.

“For products like lemon juice and syrups stall owners use water. So, it is not possible to ensure the quality of these products always. That is why we have decided to ban lemon juice from Central Railway stations,” he said.

The stall owners, however, are unhappy with the new diktat, as maximum income during the summers especially, comes from selling drinks and juices, especially, lemon juice. They believe this ban would plummet their earnings by almost 50 percent.

One such affected stall owner said in the report: “It is a loss-making decision. Central Railway should come out with a different solution to this matter.”
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 05:35 pm

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Tom Hanks Might Play Elvis Presley's Manager in Baz Luhrmann's Biopic ...

Omar Abdullah Slams Arun Jaitley for Advocating Repeal of J&K's Specia ...

Boman Irani Appreciates Awards Celebrating Content Driven Cinema

‘Big File With Only a Few Papers’: UK Judge on India’s Additiona ...

Rupee Rebounds 16 Paise to 69.14 vs USD on Robust Foreign Fund Inflows

IPL 2019 | If Russell Misses, I will Hit: Morris

Kevin Pietersen Stops By to Play Gully Cricket, Desi Fans Remind Him o ...

Day After Teasing Poll Battle Against Modi, Priyanka Gandhi Says Ready ...

BJP Candidate in Odisha Quits Party, Joins BJD

Our manifesto will reflect people's voice, not one man's view, says Ra ...

UN says N. Korea looted $13.5 million from Cosmos Bank

Urban Realty: How much has RERA helped home buyers?

Two weeks before India starts voting, Modi predicts easy victory

Hardik Patel can't contest Lok Sabha polls as Gujarat HC refuses to st ...

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Why Eicher Motors is one of the worst performing stocks on Nifty today

Nifty Metal rose over 2% after progressive US-China trade talks

Lok Sabha election: With 185 candidates contesting in Telangana’s Ni ...

Meena Pillai quits Kerala University over HRD diktat: Researchers can' ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Tyrion's death to Sansa being queen, did epi ...

Toll in Bangladesh fire rises to 25; over 76 hurt in blaze at 22-store ...

Nirav Modi case: Fugitive diamantaire appears before Westminster Magis ...

Miami Open: Roger Federer brushes aside Kevin Anderson to enter semis; ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, ...

PUBG Mobile controls: Two Fingers vs Four Finger Claw vs Air Triggers

Kalank's title track postponed, is Ranveer Singh's IncInk the real rea ...

Jaya director’s ‘fake’ quote on Kangana Ranaut’s 24 crore payc ...

IPL Points Table 2019: Updated Team Standings After RCB vs MI Match

Zeher: Ranveer Singh’s label IncInk's first song is fast and high on ...

Ranveer Singh and all the preparations ahead of IncInk launch

John Abraham to celebs after Pulwama attack: Don’t make statements t ...

Tom Cruise bans ex wife Nicole Kidman from attending son Connor Cruise ...

'Fake' news of Kangana Ranaut being paid Rs 24 crore goes viral, siste ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni has a shrewd rival in Ziva Dhoni during match break ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.