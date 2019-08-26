No more engaging in political debates at Google offices

In a controversial and restricting memo issued by technology giant Google on August 23, the firm has asked its nearly 1,00,000 employees to “behave” themselves. Urging its employees to not engage in political debates while at work, stating it eats into work hours and “does not help build community”.

Thus, discussions on politics and other trending news will no longer be the norm at Google, nor would be name-calling or bullying. In fact, any violative speech or behaviour would invite a crackdown by a manager now.

The memo that was posted on Google’s website read: “Our primary responsibility is to do the work we’ve each been hired to do, not to spend working time on debates about non-work topics.”

It further advised employees to “avoid conversations that are disruptive to the workplace or otherwise violate Google’s workplace policies.”

Jenn Kaiser, a spokesperson of the company said the guidelines curbing free speech were introduced after the past year witnessed a rise in the cases of incivility on Google’s internal platforms. In the course of addressing these, Google had learnt that most employees wanted clear cut diktats laying down what would be okay to say and what wouldn’t be, reported CNN Business.

However, it appears that Google is now rooting for a more buttoned-up work environment, although it used to pride itself on a work culture that upheld free speech and debates.

One reason behind this change in attitude could be that some politicians even accused Google of having an anti-conservative bias. Additionally, certain former workers have also claimed that their pro-conservative speeches did not go down well with Google.