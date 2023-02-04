‘No lehenga for brides’: Punjab village panchayat’s order for Sikh weddings

(Representational image)

No lehenga for brides and a limit on the number of guests are among the instructions a Punjab village panchayat has issued for Sikh weddings.

The Bhadas village panchayat in the Kapurthala district of Punjab has ordered residents to ensure that brides do not wear a lehenga during the ‘lavaan-phera’ ceremony in Sikh weddings. The wedding parties have also been asked to ensure the lavaan-phere ceremony is conducted before noon, failing which a fine of Rs 11,000 would be imposed.

A report in the Indian Express stated that people of the village had started taking the ceremony for granted, not showing up at the gurudwara even past noon, which is why the panchayat decided to issue the edict.

In another order, panchayat authorities also restricted the number of people from the groom’s side who can accompany the bride to her parents’ home for a post-wedding ritual. Many a times, a large number of people accompany the bride to her parents’ home, which become a burden for her family, panchayat authorities said.

To avoid that, only immediate relatives of the groom are now allowed to accompany the bride.

